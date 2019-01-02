Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's Swiss sojourn! See Photos

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated their New Year at Gstaad, Switzerland

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and son, Taimur, brought in the New Year at Gstaad, Switzerland. Bebo's manager Poonam Damania shared pictures from their celebration and captioned it, "Happy New Year from the Pataudis."

View this post on Instagram Happy new year from the Pataudi's A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onDec 31, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

Dressed in a shimmery blue full-length gown, with hair left open and nude lip colour, Bebo looked supremely hot. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan, true to his style, looked like an English royal in a bow-tie suit. Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as a button in the company of his stylish parents.

Gstaad, Switzerland is Kareena's favourite holiday destination. It has now become a tradition for Bebo, Saif and their little Tim to bring in their New Year in the snowy region.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur are on a vacation spree. The family kick-started of with South Africa, later went to London, and now, they are in Switzerland. We hope their next destination to be Mumbai.

