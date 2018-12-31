Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena-Saif pose for a picture perfect frame

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the adorable toddler Taimur Ali Khan are on a vacation in Switzerland to celebrate New Year

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan's fanclub

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are on a vacation, just like other Bollywood stars, and their destination is as cool as their little munchkin! The Khan family is chilling in Switzerland, and Veere Di Wedding actress' fan clubs have posted a cute picture from the mountains.

View this post on Instagram #holidayvibes #familyloveðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 29, 2018 at 8:53am PST

This family picture is giving perfect holiday vibes to one and all! While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are all smiles, Taimur Ali Khan seems a bit lost in the family picture. Has he forgotten to smile or he's just being a child? Well, whatever may be the reason, Taimur looks as cute as ever.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur are on a vacation spree. The family kick-started of with South Africa, later went to London, and now, they are in Switzerland. We hope their next destination to be Mumbai.

After the London trip, the Nawab family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have reached their favourite location, Gstaad in Switzerland. The couple makes it a point to travel to this location and ring in their New Year's at this scenic spot.

Also View: Photos: Taimur Ali Khan's Not-So-Happy Ride From His London Vacation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates