Photos: Taimur Ali Khan's not-so-happy ride from his London vacation

Whatever the reason for their trip, Taimur Ali Khan does not look too pleased riding a cycle. The 'Chhote Nawab' surely prefers a swanky pair of wheels

Taimur Ali khan and Arunima Sharma

On Wednesday, a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with ad filmmaker, Arunima Sharma in Windsor did the rounds of social media. Are Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who jetted off to England, shooting for a brand endorsement? Whatever the reason for their trip, Tim does not look too pleased riding a cycle. The chhote nawab surely prefers a swanky pair of wheels.

After the London trip, the Nawab family - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan have reached their favourite location, Gstaad in Switzerland. The couple makes it a point to travel to this location and ring in their New Year's at this scenic spot.

A week ago, Saif, Kareena and Tim went on a short vacation to South Africa to celebrate their little munchkin's second birthday. Many beachside pictures of the parents happily enjoying and posing with Taimur did the rounds on social media.

Post which, they returned to Mumbai to celebrate Christmas with their family. They attended the annual Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoors, and the limelight was all on Taimur and his aunt Karisma Kapoor, who kept sharing pictures from the do.

