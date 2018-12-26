Inside Photos: Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Taimur and others party hard at Christmas bash

bollywood

Keeping up with the yearly tradition, the Kapoors held a Christmas brunch, where the whole of Kapoor 'khandaan' was seen in attendance

The entire Kapoor family. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor.

The Kapoors continued with their annual Christmas brunch ritual this year too. And it was attended by the whole of Kapoor family. Thanks to Karisma Kapoor that their fans will get an access to what the Kapoor's Christmas brunch is exactly like! Through her Instagram stories, Karisma gave their fans an insight into the Christmas affair.

Kareena Kapoor was seen with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. They all looked colour coordinated in white and blue. Karisma Kapoor was seen with children Kiaan and Sameira Kapoor. Brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor dressed up as Santas for their grandchildren. Karisma shared some interesting videos and pictures from the Christmas affair.

In one of the pictures she is seen posing with daddy Randhir Kapoor. While the other two photos had the entire Kapoor family, and cousins.

Take a look:

Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal began the tradition and decades later, it has been kept alive by son Kunal Kapoor. The entire Kapoor khandaan makes it a point to attend this do. Katrina Kaif would accompany Ranbir Kapoor to the family’s traditional Christmas brunch, hosted by Kunal Kapoor at Prithvi House, Juhu. So it was assumed that RK would step out with ladylove Alia Bhatt to make things official. But RK chose director buddy Ayan Mukerji to accompany him!

RK may have left fans disappointed but uncles Randhir and Rajiv spread Christmas cheer in their Santa gear.



Ranbir Kapoor at the annual Christmas affair. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

