Taimur Ali Khan rings in his second birthday on a South African safari

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan ringed in the second year of their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on their vacation in South Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah's Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are on a vacation spree to ring in the apple of their eye's birthday. The family is celebrating the special day of little Tim's by the beaches of Cape Town, South Africa, and now, the picture of Taimur cutting the cake has surfaced online. Check it out!

While Kareena is busy handling Taimur before he ruins the cake with his innocent hands, the actress poses with utmost perfection for her fans. Taimur Ali Khan sported a black baby t-shirt, paired with a denim jacket and red baby pants for his birthday celebration. The cake was no less than an animal safari, fitting perfectly with the South African theme.

Yesterday, a picture of Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan chilling on the beaches made his fans crazy, and now, its Tim's birthday celebration that will leave you all in awe of him!

Junior Nawab is celebrating his second birthday like a real Nawab by the sea. Isn't he simply adores?

Kareena and Saif are out on an ad shoot for a luggage brand, and within the tight schedule, the family has also planned a sweet birthday for their little one!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also shared a pretty picture of hers with the birthday boy on her Instagram account with the caption: "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan #babynawab #mybabies" [sic]

The actress also shared a pretty picture of the entire family with the caption: "Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family [sic]"

View this post on Instagram âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 20, 2018 at 3:50am PST

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Turns Two: Five Times Tim Looked Like A Ball Of Cuteness

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates