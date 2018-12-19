Taimur Ali Khan enjoys his pre-birthday by the sea of South Africa

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are out on a vacay with their Junior Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate his 2nd birthday

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan/pciture courtesy: Poonam Damania's Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor Khan's stylist shared a picture perfect frame with Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif in it. The Pataudis are out to celebrate Tim's birthday, and the picture has left the fans with envy. Take a look!

While Taimur Ali Khan is busy making faces, Saif shared a peace out sign, while Kareena is enjoying the beach vibes. The family is out on a vacation to South Africa. It is said that Saif and Kareena will celebrate Taimur's second birthday overseas, and the pictures have already started floating on the internet.

Taimur Ali Khan will turn two on December 20, and the family had also hosted a pre-birthday bash for their near and dear ones before leaving the town. Not only this, but the duo also finished their scheduled shoots before taking off to overseas.

The family has also wished Merry Christmas to their fans from their holiday destination. Taimur Ali Khan and family soaking under the sun will make you take a small trip to the beaches too!

