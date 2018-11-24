Taimur Ali Khan's peek-a-boo with a cat is adorable

bollywood

While Taimur Ali Khan accompanied momma Kareena Kapoor Khan for work at Mehboob Studios, he found a friend on his way

Taimur Ali Khan. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On Thursday, Taimur Ali Khan accompanied his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan at work to Mehboob Studios, Bandra. The little baby boy looked refreshing in the new haircut. Kareena got Taimur along with her to the studios to spend some more time with the baby. The social media sensation looked the happiest in momma Kareena's arms. Both mother and son duo are considered as the stylish family of the tinsel town. Twinning in white and denim, they both looked elegant.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son has got so popular that there are Taimur-inspired dolls available in the market. Talking about this, Kareena said that she was in a shock to learn about this news revolving around his two-year-old son. "Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can his parents. When I saw the doll, I wondered what I was supposed to say," said Kareena.

She further added, "But Saif pointed out that it's because people love him so much, such things are a blessing for him. There is so much of genuine warmth for our son that it's bad to stop people from clicking his pictures or making his dolls. But they should understand that he's just a two-year-old child and needs a normal life. Both Saif and I are struggling to give him that and will continue to do so without telling the paparazzi to back off, no matter how annoying it gets after a point. It's as tough on him as it is on Saif and me."

Taimur Ali Khan – the only son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, enjoys massive popularity on social media. In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6, Saif had come along with daughter Sara Ali Khan. Talking about his son's fan following, Saif said that Kareena "panics" how Taimur is used to the paparazzi. He also said that Taimur waves at them and even says "Hello".

