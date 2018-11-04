When Taimur Ali Khan called Saif Ali Khan 'Abba sir'

bollywood

As staff members refer to Saif Ali Khan as sir, Taimur gets confused, especially when his nanny is around who also calls Saif sir.

We heard that Tim, who is learning how to talk, was trying to say 'abba sir' in the same breath. There is lots in a name, ask Saif.

Since the past few days, there was chatter about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor not wanting the paparazzi to tail their son. Clearly, there's no truth to these rumours as Taimur was spotted a couple of times by paparazzi in the last few days. Looks like, Taimur's doting parents have realised that it's impossible to guard him from prying eyes and shutterbugs.

Recently, during Baazaar's promotional event, Saif Ali Khan expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan's life. "Media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don't understand it," he said with a smile.

He likes to keep his distance from social media, even though Taimur is a star in that space, while sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor are quite active on various platforms. Saif explained, "I could easily be on social media but I don't like the idea of it. I like my own world. There are many horrible people out there. We all should create our own world. I don't want to be the voice in one more loud market. It becomes an addiction and we always worry about what people think. We should live our lives for ourselves. Putting a picture and (waiting to) see if someone likes it or not. What does it mean? I get my validation of what I feel... But not from other people."

