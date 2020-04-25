Taimur Ali Khan makes a cameo in yet another one of Saif Ali Khan's interviews!

Taimur Ali Khan keeps giving us reasons to find his utterly cute. The toddler is the apple of his parents' eyes, and now that the lockdown has put the three together indoors for a long time, the kiddo seems to be making the most of it!

Recently, Tim made a cameo appearance in papa Saif Ali Khan's interview once again. The little one came in asking about some photo, confusing Saif as well!

Saif Ali Khan was in conversation with Rajeev Masand when this incident occurred. Speaking about the lockdown and how he and Kareena have been keeping Taimur occupied, Saif said, "Kareena tries to have an arts and crafts class with him in the afternoon, there's some online education going on in the morning, we play some sport like cricket or football in the corridor, we read to him at night... so we've managed to form a kind of a routine."

The Tanhaji actor also spoke about how he doesn't feel inclined towards joining social media, but his mum, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, wants to join Instagram! He shared, "I told her that she would have to share pictures (on Instagram). She said she needs to get to Pataudi and her roses and she could share that. So I said if she gets on Instagram, I might get on it as well."

Well, we sure would love to have both Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan on the 'gram!

On the work front, Saif was last seen in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the character of Uday Bhan Singh opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Malusare.

