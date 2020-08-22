Taimur Ali Khan wishes everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi with his cute 'Lego Ganpati'

If you thought Taimur Ali Khan couldn't get any cuter, well, think again! On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, little Tim Tim has given a creative, and may we say, adorable, twist to the Ganpati idol. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler can be seen praying to a Lego Ganesha in a new social media post!

Bebo shared a couple of photos on Instagram of a do-it-yourself idol made of legos, which she says is made by Taimur. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

Taimur Ali Khan can be seen sitting cross-legged and praying to the lego Ganesha.

In related news, Taimur is all set to be a big brother soon! On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family.

