Taimur Ali Khan's photos with parents Kareena-Saif in London are ruling the internet!

The internet sensation, Taimur Ali Khan is currently in London, enjoying a holiday with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan in London with parents

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little kid Taimur is very popular on social media. The internet is quite obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan's photos. While in the city, the toddler always keeps the paparazzi on their toes. Now that the baby boy is in London vacationing with parents Saif and Kareena, pictures of him have found their way to social media.

A photo of Taimur sitting comfortably on a stroller while dad Saif Ali Khan controls him went viral. In the same picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan's eyes are hooked on to something. Apparently, Saif was irked as a local was clicking photos of the family. Saif also requested the man not to click photos but it was too late and has now made its way online.

In another photo posted by Taimur's fan club, the toddler was seen enjoying on his mini scooty, while mom Kareena Kapoor Khan was obliging a fan for a selfie. The Veere Di Wedding actress looks chic in a simple Saint Lauren t-shirt, denim and sneakers. Taimur was seen in a sky blue shirt, jeans and little white shoes.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor delivered a blockbuster film with Veere Di Wedding, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. Saif Ali Khan made a cameo in the third installment of the Race franchise which stars Salman Khan. The actor was playing the lead role in the previous two installments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan travelled to London, for a business-cum-leisure trip. The couple shot for a brand advertisement.

