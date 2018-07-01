Taimur Ali Khan's video playing with Rannvijay Singha's daughter goes viral!

Taimur Ali Khan is currently in London with mom Kareena Kapoor and aunt Karisma. Pictures and videos of the toddler enjoying in London are across the internet

Taimur Ali Khan with Rannvijay Singha's daughter, Kainaat Singha

The little celebrity, Taimur Ali Khan was on a vacation in London with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The much-extended trip has been an adventurous one for the little lad. Saif Ali Khan, who has his series Sacred Games up for streaming on Netflix from July 6 onwards, has returned back to the Bay, while Kareena has extended her trip with sister Karisma Kapoor and her other girl-gang. The Kapoor family have spending a lot of their time with Rannvijay Singha's family in London.

While Kareena is bonding with Singha's wife Prianka Singha, Taimur Ali Khan is seen playing with the latter's daughter Kainaat. A recent video of the two kids enjoying a see-saw ride has got everyone smiling. In the video, shared by Prianka on Instagram, Kainaat seems chirpy while Taimur's expression is surely a treat to watch. When in Mumbai, Taimur is often seen spending his time with Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taimur Ali Khan has a major fan following on social media networks. Taimur's maternal uncle, Ranbir Kapoor has also admitted that he is a huge fan of the little boy. In a recent interaction with mid-day, Saif Ali Khan confessed that he has no energy to answer questions pertaining to wife Bebo and son Taimur. "I end up being asked more about Bebo and Taimur. I have no energy for such questions. I know a lot is written about Taimur. I too enjoy it sometimes, but I do not like making gods out of children," said Saif Ali Khan.

