Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo with his playschool friends

This latest photo of Taimur Ali Khan with his playschool friends along with parents is stealing hearts online

Taimur Ali Khan with parents and playschool kids. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor fan club

Taimur Ali Khan, one of the most followed star-kids on the block enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the toddler already has many dedicated fan clubs on social media to his name. The latest picture of Taimur that has surfaced the internet is very adorable. What makes it so cute is the fact that Taimur is posing along with his playschool classmates.

In the photo, Taimur is seen in being held by mom Kareena Kapoor Khan while dad Saif Ali Khan is right beside. The playschool kids are seen posing with their respective parents. Taimur was in a pink chequered shirt and shorts, paired with colourful shoes and socks. Both, Kareena and Saif kept it simple for the photograph with along with other parents. Bebo was in a basic white tee and jeans and Saif opted for shorts and a t-shirt.

The family is currently enjoying their vacation in London, which has been Kareena and Saif's favourite destination. They are stationed at Windsor enjoying a work-cum-leisure trip. Well, Saif and Kareena, both aren't on social media but it's interesting how their fan clubs keep the audience updated with their latest photos of their holiday diaries.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's Photos With Parents Kareena-Saif In London Are Ruling The Internet!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates