Taj entry restricted to three hours from Sunday to reduce 'human load'

The decision was taken to reduce "human load" on the fragile, 17th century monument of love which has started showing signs of fatigue and ageing, the notice said



Representational picture

Entry to the Taj Mahal will be restricted to only three hours starting from Sunday, according to a notice issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The decision was taken to reduce "human load" on the fragile, 17th century monument of love which has started showing signs of fatigue and ageing, the notice said.

ASI sources said the modalities were being worked out as extra staff would be needed to check tickets and enforce new timing instructions. The crowd management at the white marble mausoleum had become a huge challenge for the CISF, as on holidays and weekends the number of visitors exceeded 50,000, excluding children below 15 years who can enter for free and therefore not recorded.

