Take a look at artists' rendition of old Hindi, English album covers

To offer a fresh perspective, artist collective Design Fabric roped in 10 contemporary illustrators to redesign old Indian Hindi and English album covers for World Music Day last week

Artist Namrata Lenka created this cover inspired by the hills and streams of Panchgani, and the iconic railway station scene from the film and Instead of depicting the actors on the cover, artist Ibrahim Rayintakath illustrated the characters for the cover

From the hand-painted posters by uncredited artists to kitschy, hero-oriented ones from yesteryear Bollywood films, poster and cover art in India has a distinct style that defines the genre. To offer a fresh perspective, artist collective Design Fabric roped in 10 contemporary illustrators to redesign old Indian Hindi and English album covers for World Music Day last week.

"The editorial route we are trying to take is two-pronged; one is to focus on young artists, celebrate their work and help them make it relevant. The other is to contribute to the global design scene. So, the idea is to create something locally relevant at the intersection of design and culture. Which is why we felt that World Music Day (June 21) was a good opportunity to do something local, refined with today's aesthetic; a skill that most graphic artists possess today," says Sanket Avlani, founder, and art director of the project.



Nikhil More discovered Asha Puthli while exploring nu-disco and wishes that more Indians become familiar with the artist and Artist Arun Chanchal feels that this typographic piece personifies disco and his style of work

Bollywood dominates the music scene today, which makes people talk about the bygone golden era of Indian music. This tends to find a connect with the modern audience too. "We wanted a mix of nostalgia and contemporary interpretation with these works. The artists almost missed being exposed to that wave of music, and that's why it made sense to draw imagery from their point of view. Finding new interpretation is our purpose," says Avlani.



Inspired by family listening sessions of Kishore Kumar's tunes, Noopur Choksi created this piece to portray the whimsy of the multi-talented actor and Rohan Hande makes a political statement with his cover — the common man, which is Anil Kapoor's character, Arun, remains invisible behind the villian and female lead

From pop singer Asha Puthli to Dev Anand's thriller Jewel Thief, the choice of artists is varied. In fact, Avlani wishes that there was representation from south and east India as well. "Visual arts offer different opportunities of impacting the audience and it is subjective. Such works result in happy accidents and help audiences discover new styles of music, art, or films. They show how these album covers can be tackled. Today's independent music bands are working with artists for album covers. However, it is absent in the mainstream. The work is much similar to each other and not to the level we would like it," feels Avlani.

Log on to: designfabric.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates