Take a peek into Mumbai Metro III's safety tunnel

SK Gupta director (projects) MMRC

While controversy continues to surround the tunneling work for Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) line, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has claimed it is employing the best safety measures to prevent any untoward situation. During a press briefing at the MMRC site office in Oval Maidan on Friday evening, SK Gupta, director (projects), MMRC, explained the measures being used by them for the labourers' safety in tunnelling operations.



The safety equipment being used for Metro III tunnelling work

The system covers basic facilities like first-aid kits and rooms, smoke, fire detection alarm systems, a water sprinkler and fire curtain. To tackle flooding incidents during monsoon, MMRC said it will be dewatering pumps. They also have gas detectors to monitor the presence of toxic gases at the face of the tunnel boring machines (TBM). There are also chilling plants to maintain ambient temperature for workmen. Fire extinguishers are at every 15-30 metres.

Walkie talkies and telephones have been installed every 100 metres for undisturbed communication. Emergency lights are at every 50 metres. There are also five close circuit breathing apparatus (CCBAs) to handle fire emergencies as well as 27 self rescuers inside the TBM, and five for visitors that are at the bottom shaft. The authorities are also ccontinuously monitoring the sites at the emergency control room through CCTV.

Some mandatory protocols

>> Training imparted before entering the tunnel

>> A 96-hour workers safety training

>> Confined space safety, first aid and fire-fighting training

>> Number of workmen restricted to 25 and five visitors per tunnel

7k

Approximate manpower for Metro III

