Tamannaah Bhatia on Nepotism: Look at Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan

The debates and discussions about nepotism in the entertainment industry have escalated after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. A lot of actors, both from outside the film families and star kids, have given their opinions on the issue. Another actor, not from a film family, and who made it on her own, has spoken about the same.

The actor in question is Tamannaah Bhatia. Speaking to Hindustan Times about nepotism, she stated, "Coming from Mumbai, when I started doing Tamil and Telugu films, I neither knew the languages, nor did I know anyone in the industry. So I had no connection whatsoever. I worked hard and kept getting opportunities may be because people saw potential in me. Whatever success or failure I got on my way was because of my efforts and destiny."

She then went on to site the examples of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan, who also made a mark for themselves in the Hindi film industry. "Look at Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend, one of biggest stars of Indian cinema. In the present generation, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan also had their share of individual struggle and made it on their own," said the Baahubali actor.

She also reflected on how there's nothing wrong if a parent decided to help it's child in his or her professional space. She said, "My family has a lot of doctors and now if I had taken interested in the profession like my brother then they would have also guided me. Tomorrow, if my child wants to become an actor, I'd do the same. That's how it works, there's nothing wrong in that."

Bhatia is a very successful actor in the South Indian film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in Sajid Khan's Himmatwala and then did films like Humshakals and Entertainment. She's now collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a film called Bole Chudiyan.

