Tamannaah Bhatia's starstruck selfie with 'idol' Karisma Kapoor is winning the internet

It's always exciting to stumble upon someone you've always admired or looked up to. Celebrities are no different in this regard, case in point, Tamannaah Bhatia, who met her idol Karisma Kapoor in an airplane. She promptly clicked a selfie with her favourite star and captioned the photo as, "So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy (Dil toh paagal hain) is still the most iconic dance faceoff in Indian cinema for me."

While it's been quite some time since Karisma Kapoor was seen on the big screen, the actress still has the kind of fan following that she did before. Some of her performances are truly memorable - remember Nisha in Dil Toh Pagal Hai and her titular roles in Fiza and Zubeidaa?

Tamannaah's picture features herself with a smiling Karisma; while Tamannaah can be seen wearing a red hoodie, Karisma looks fresh in a purple sweatshirt.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen in the horror-comedy Petromax, the Tamil remake of Mahi V. Raghav's Telugu film Anando Brahma, romantic drama Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and was last seen in the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She will also gear up for the Hindi remake of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen, titled This Is Mahalakshmi.

