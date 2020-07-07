Tamil Nadu Class 12th exam results likely to be declared today

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Students in Tamil Nadu are anxiously waiting for their Class 12 results, also called HSE+2 exams, while the state education board’s website is flashing, 'HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results - Await for Details'. There are reports that the exam results are likely to be declared today.

The state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that evaluation of answer sheets for Class 12 have almost been completed and the results will be announced by first week of July.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate-General of Education had cancelled the remaining papers for classes 10th and 11th due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the country.

Once the Class 12 results are declared, students can check the same on tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check result online

Visit the website tnresults.nic.in

On the homepage of the website click on the link that reads ‘Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2020’

Enter your credentials and log in

You will be directed to the page where the results will be displayed.

