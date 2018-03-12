Tamil Nadu fire: Helicopters undertakes survey of the area

A massive forest fire broke out suddenly in a hill in Tamil Nadu on Sunday trapping 36 trekkers, most of them women, with 15 being rescued till late night



Representational Image

A massive forest fire broke out suddenly in a hill in Tamil Nadu on Sunday trapping 36 trekkers, most of them women, with 15 being rescued till late night. Rescue operations were being taken up by the fire and forest department with the Indian Airforce sending two helicopters on the directives of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she was approached for help by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The helicopters undertook a survey of the area and returned to neighbouring Madurai. They were expected to join the rescue operation later, Theni District Collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev said.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, in a tweet, said 15 of those trapped in the Kurangani hills had been rescued and were being treated for injuries at the government hospital in Bodinayakanur. Baldev said, "I have got calls from people that some are in unconscious state. So far there is no confirmation about casualties," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever