Tamil Nadu government might request Centre to ban TikTok in state

national

Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari says the lip-sync app was creating law and order issues

Representational Image

Just the way steps were taken to curb the growing instances of youngsters taking to the Blue Whale Challenge, Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari requested in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the lip-sync app - TikTok - should be banned in the state, as according to him, the app creates law and order problems and many obscene activities take place on it.

Responding to this request, Information Technology Minister M Manikandan said the state government would recommend the Centre to ban the app, but did not provide any information regarding the possible timeline. Thamimun Ansari told TNM, "Many school and college students are using the app. They and their families are getting affected by it, it's ripping them apart," he said.

Created by ByteDance, a Chinese Internet technology company, Tik Tok has over 500 million users across Asia. Users can upload and view lip-synced videos, music, and other performances through the app. In India, people mostly use it to enact popular videos or film scenes and share their own versions of it. The app also has a variety of filters and editing features to make the videos attractive. Politicians in Tamil Nadu are mocked and trolled a lot on TikTok.

(As reported by TheNEWSMinute)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever