Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit tests COVID-19 positive, advised home quarantine

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised home quarantine, the Kauvery Hospital here said. Purohit had gone to the hospital in the morning for a check.

In a statement issued here, Kauvery Hospital said: "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessement at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today."

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it said. On July 29, Purohit had announced that he was self-isolating himself or seven days after three Raj Bhavan staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan had then said three out of 38 persons who were tested for coronavirus turned positive. The three persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment. According to the statement, the Raj Bhavan's Medical Officer carried out a regular health check-up of Purohit on July 28 and found him fit and healthy.

However, the doctor had advised him to go in for seven days' isolation and Purohit had complied. On July 23, 84 persons, including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan, tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined.

Raj Bhavan had said that 147 persons were tested for coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection. None of the infected persons had come in contact with Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said. The entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices, were sanitised and disinfected by the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation.

