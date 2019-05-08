Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One Result 2019 to be declared at tnresults.nic.in

results

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to release the result for the Class 11th or Plus 1 on May 8 at 9.30 am. The Results for Class 12th (or plus two) and SSLC (class 10th) have already been released. The students who appeared for the TN HSE +1 examinations can download their results from the official website tnresults.nic.in. However since the website will be flooded with a large number of students, you can check the results at Jagran Josh.

The TN HSE +1 result will have details like the candidate's name, school, registration number, subjects appeared for, marks scored in each subject, percentage obtained and the qualifying status of the candidate. Students who fail to qualify the TN HSE +1 examination will be given a second chance to appear for the relevant paper that will be conducted by the board later.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Result 2019

Visit the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in or Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One Result 2019

Click on 'HSE +1 Result' link on the home page

Next, you'll be redirected to a new page

Login using your credentials

Your results will be displayed on the screen

