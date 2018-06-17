Tamil Nadu will get Cauvery water
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy instructs officials to release water from Kabini dam to Tamil Nadu in June
As Karnataka has received generous rainfall in the last few days and water levels in its reservoirs have soared, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he is happy to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, which will get 20,000 cusecs from Mysuru's Kabini dam soon. He also promised to give Tamil Nadu's share of 10 TMC in June in accordance with the Cauvery Water Sharing Authority's order.
"By the grace of God the monsoon has so far been good. I have instructed irrigation officials to release 20,000 cusecs from the Kabini dam. There is bright chance for good monsoon rains this year... If it continues like this, water sharing will be smooth," he said.
Kumaraswamy said there was good rain in the catchment areas of rivers in Karnataka and dams were receiving good inflows. The division of Cauvery waters is one of the key points of conflict between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who has been fighting for Tamil Nadu's share, expressed happiness over the decision.
In perhaps a first of many "disagreements" to come in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the co-ordination committee chairman and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has "opined" that chief minister HD Kumaraswamy must present a supplementary budget instead of a full-fledged one as envisaged by the incumbent CM.
Siddaramaiah said: "When we presented the budget in the previous government, it was a full-fledged budget with a vote on account till July 30. Now, where is the need for a fresh budget? If the new CM wants to present fresh schemes, there is always an opportunity in the constitution to present a supplementary budget for adding these schemes." Siddaramaiah's statement comes a day after Kumaraswamy had assured that he will be presenting a fresh full-fledged budget in the coming weeks.
