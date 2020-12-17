Tandav Teaser: A riveting drama that shows the dark side of Indian politics

Amazon Prime Video will bring in the New Year with a riveting political drama, Tandav. The show will premiere on January 15, 2021, is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, and created and directed by Zafar, and stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

Check out the teaser of Tandav below:

The makers of Tandav released the first look poster yesterday, which featured Saif Ali Khan in a politically-charged avatar. The show chronicles the dark side of Indian politics, and the title itself has raised our curiosity and expectations!

Tandav is Ali Abbas Zafar's debut OTT outing; he is known for his films Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, Gunday, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai. It's also the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "As we usher in 2021, we are delighted to present our first political drama, Tandav, a lush exploration of power that highlights how far people are willing go in pursuit of power. With Ali Abbas Zafar steering the ship and an outstanding cast led by Saif, Dimple, Sunil and Zeeshan, who will be seen in truly unique avatars, we are confident that this series will resonate with everyone seeking content that is both entertaining and intriguing."

Talking about the theme of the show, creator, director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show."

Well, we can't wait to watch Tandav and what the brilliant cast has in store for us!

Also read: Saif Ali Khan On Tandav: Not A Writer's Place To Be On Set And Direct

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news