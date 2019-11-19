Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer Review - Five things we loved about Ajay Devgn's period drama

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer has finally arrived and it's even better than we imagined it to be. The period drama, also starring Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles is directed by Om Raut and follows the story of Tanaji Malusare, a warrior who sacrificed his life for the country and the Maratha empire.

We liked quite a few things about the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie looks wholesome and the treatment given to it with regards to the sets, outfits and folk culture seems genuine and opulent. So here are five things that caught out attention in the trailer:

Ajay Devgn is amazing as a Maratha warrior

Ajay Devgn knows just how to get into the skin of all his characters. Be it a comic role in Golmaal or a serious one in Singham, Ajay Devgn's USP lies in the fact that he can portray any character with ease and complete honesty. When it comes to him portraying the legendary Maratha military leader Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, we're so sure the actor will work his magic once again on the big screen.

Saif Ali Khan and Kajol are brilliant as always

Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, Tanaji's wife, and Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, a fort keeper, look authentic and will no doubt do an incredible job of bringing the characters alive on screen. Also, Saif and Ajay are reuniting in a film again after Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, a portrayal of Othello, so the excitement of seeing the two sharing screen space once again is doubled.

The music is catchy

We love the thumping beats and the energy of the background score in the film. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, Sachet–Parampara and Mehul Vyas with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and Anil Verma. The music, songs and dance are sure to evoke a sense of pride in everyone who watches the film.

Watch the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior here:

The battle scenes will blow your mind

Of course, which Maratha period drama is complete without battle scenes? Take Bajirao Mastani, Manikarnika, and Arjun Kapoor's Panipat for instance. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is sure to have some mind-blowing battle and action scenes for sure, at least the trailer proves so.

The sets are grand and awe-inspiring

Indian period dramas are known for their larger-than-life sets and backdrops. Our set designers sure go out of their way to make our history look as opulent as it actually was. We like how the sets in Ajay Devgn's film, too, are lavish, but not overly so. The film also has a sort of toned-down lavishness to it, which makes it seem even more authentic.

Releasing on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi, and is Ajay Devgn's 100th film.

