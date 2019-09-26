Tanishaa Mukerji returns to the big screen

After a long hiatus, Tanishaa Mukerji, would next be seen playing the lead role in a hard-hitting Indo-Pak drama titled Code Name Abdul. The actress will be seen performing some action-packed sequences in the film that revolves around a secret mission given to RAW after which the story unfolds further.

Talking about her role, the actress says, "This is the first time I am doing something in the action thriller space. I am very excited for this project. I have explored a different part of myself through this film."

Written and directed by Eshwar Gunturu the film is shot in New York City, New Jersey and in jungles of Pennsylvania. The filmmaker adds, "It is a suspense thriller and I am sure it will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. Tanisha has done a fabulous job and I am sure her fans will love her new avatar."

Produced by Hemangi Shah and also stars Ashok Chaudhary, Akku Kulhari, Khatera Hakimi and Sumend Wankhade in the main roles.

