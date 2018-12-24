Tanishk Bagchi: My original numbers are a reflection of my experiences

music

Remix king Tanishk Bagchi talks about creating fresh music in Ranveer Singh's Simmba

Tanishk Bagchi

Given that he's rendered a major chunk of the remixes that became chart-busters in 2018, Tanishk Bagchi could inarguably be referred to as the man of the year. Born to parents who practise classical forms of music, Bagchi, despite facing flak from veterans, argues that he is simply an entertainer. "Remixed songs are a trend. So, I'm catering to it. We are here to entertain people, not merely flaunt our [prowess] as musicians. When I see how people dance to my rehashed songs at parties, I feel so happy," he says.

Having been appointed to create four numbers for Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, Bagchi found himself juggling between rehashing songs (Aankh Mare), and composing fresh tunes (Aala Re Aala). "Rohit Shetty sir [director] and Karan Johar gave me the freedom to own this music, and create it as I desired. When I learnt of Ranveer's character, I wanted to make the soundtrack celebratory. Given Simmba's back-story, I wanted to use Indian-ness in my songs. I combined sounds from Maharashtra and South India. You'll particularly notice that in the mukhdas. Music from the South has a lot of percussions, which was apt for this film."

Although known as a composer best suited to created remixes, Bagchi has rendered some of 2018's most revered original soundtracks too, including those in LoveYatri. That he is seldom acknowledged for his fresh compositions, he admits, often bothers him.

"Creating an original soundtrack takes more effort since there's no responsibility attached to it. My original numbers are a reflection of my experiences. My expression is love. When I approach a track, I bend towards romantic [tunes]. I believe one will create good music if s/he appropriately uses his/her experiences in the art."

