Tannishtha Chatterjee on Four More Shots Please 3: See you in Europe

While the entertainment industry gears up to resume shoots in Maharashtra following the state government's greenlight, international shoots remain a distant dream. However, that has hardly deterred actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee who has envisioned the third season of Four More Shots Please! in Europe. Stating that the script was developed well before the pandemic hit the world, she says, "We had planned to shoot a chunk of Four More Shots Please in Europe, particularly Italy. As of now, we are sticking [to the destinations] and not changing the script. We will see how it plays out in the next few months. Some people say the pandemic will abate, others say there will be a second wave. How do you plan in such uncertainty? If we need to change things drastically, we will do it."



Tannishtha Chatterjee

The second season of the Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J-fronted series received praise and criticism in equal measure. As Chatterjee takes the directorial baton, she claims backlash comes with the territory. "There is constant judgment when it comes to such shows. There will be a conservative backlash, and I am ready for it."

