Tanuj Virwani on shooting for Seventh Sense in Dubai: Practise physical distancing even during rehearsals

R Madhavan and Tanuj Virwani's upcoming web series, Seventh Sense, is the first Indian show to go on floors in Dubai post the pandemic. Ahead of the principal shoot on Monday, the cast and crew have been rehearsing on the set, thus familiarising themselves with the on-ground protocol. While wearing masks is a must, Virwani says the crew has to mandatorily sport PPE suits. "There are hand sanitisers every one foot in the premises. Unit hands wear bands of different colours to signify which department they belong to. The set is sanitised thrice daily — before and after the rehearsals, and once during the day."

While the producers have flown down a 35-member unit, only 10 people are allowed on the set at a time. "We have to practise physical distancing even during the rehearsals. Shoots in Dubai don't demand health officers on set, but a medical team is a phone call away. We have been barred from stepping out of our hotel." Despite the trying circumstances, Virwani is excited to share screen space with Madhavan in the series that also stars Rohit Roy and Vijay Raaz. "I agreed to do the project because of him. He sits and shares his career experiences, which is so precious for an actor like me," he adds.

