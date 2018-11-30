Tanushree Dutta Case: Don't recall much about incident, says Daisy Shah

national

Sources said Daisy Shah spent two-and-a-half hours at Oshiwara police station. She neither supported Tanushree nor opposed her allegation

Daisy Shah

Actress and choreographer Daisy Shah recorded her statement on Thursday in connection with the molestation case that actress Tanushree Dutta's has filed against actor Nana Patekar.

Sources said Shah spent two-and-a-half hours at Oshiwara police station. "She [Daisy Shah] neither supported Tanushree nor opposed her allegation. She said, 'I do not exactly remember the incident. It is too difficult to recall the sequence of incident today'," the source said. Shah's statement was recorded in the presence of a senior inspector, crime PI and a woman officer."

The source said, "Shah's statement is crucial in the case as she was assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and used to help Tanushree learn the dance steps on the sets of movie Horn Ok Pleassss."

"In her complaint, Tanushree claims that she was molested on the sets of the film at Filmistan studio in Goregaon West. She had not registered a molestation case at the time, but the production house had submitted a written complaint to the film association, following which a committee was set up and it was unanimously decided to give Tanushree Rs 5 lakh compensation on humanitarian grounds as she had incurred losses after her car was damaged by angry Patekar fans," added the source.

Another source told mid-day that the owner of the production house, located in Amboli, is no more. "It is an old matter, so we are piecing together the evidence and reaching out to the people present at the sets of the film. The rest - Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang - are co-accused in the case. So, Shah's statement will play a crucial role in the high-profile case," the source said. Another source said the Oshiwara police will issue a letter to Cine and TV Artistes Association to find out who else was present at the time of alleged incident.

