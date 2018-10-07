Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row is "meaningless" for Kailash Kher

bollywood

Kailash Kher refrained from commenting on the controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and veteran actor Nana Patekar and dubbed the issue as "meaningless"

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher on Saturday refrained from commenting on the controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and veteran actor Nana Patekar and dubbed the issue as "meaningless". Kher told ANI, "This is a meaningless issue for me. I believe if two people are fighting there are institutions made for the purpose; they have legal recourse available for them."

He added, "If others talk about such issues, they are just trying to act smart. I am not born to do meaningless talk."

On being asked about whose side is he on, the 'Teri Deewani' singer refused to comment saying, "I am on my side. I am on a good heart's side. It depends on a person to choose between positivity and negativity. People should talk about their work and meaningful things."

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. She has accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also claimed that dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her.

Patekar, however, has refuted the allegations and said that a "lie will remain a lie". The allegations stirred a storm in the B-Town, with celebrities giving mixed reactions on the case.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever