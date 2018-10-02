Tanushree Dutta on sexual harassment allegation: This is not just a news story, it's a war

bollywood

Tanushree Dutta claims Nana Patekar tried to 'cover up' the attack with a 'lie.'

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta's throat is swollen. She has lost her voice. The flagbearer of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood is exhausted. Ever since she took on Nana Patekar and said that he sexually harassed her on the set of Horn Ok Pleassss (2008), the actor's phone has not stopped ringing, with people lauding her for her brave move. For the past eight years, she lived an anonymous life. Though she is in the spotlight again, the actor now wants to take some days off to regain her strength.

She says, "This is not just a news story anymore. This is a war that I am waging not only for my sake, but for the countless millions. It is my dharma, my duty as a human being."

She said Nana Patekar tried to 'cover up' the attack with a 'lie.' "There was a lie that was spun by the four culprits; Nana (Patekar), Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and Producer Sami Siddique as well as their supporters on set and outside the set- the MNS party, who were called to mob-attack me. The lie was that someone from our side did something to instigate that attack and that it was an altercation between us and media. It was a lie to cover up and justify the heinous nature of the attack," said Tanushree.

The actor further said that the 'lie is still being perpetrated' and urged everyone to not fall for it and get distracted.

Meanwhile, there has been buzz that Tanushree might enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. The actor says that there is a bigger battle to be fought outside the house rather than on the reality show.

