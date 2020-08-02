Tanushree Dutta on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Thought after Jiah Khan, nothing like this would happen

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 came as a shock for all the people. Right from the actors to politicians to sports personalities, everyone paid condolences to him and recalled the work he did in his eight-year career. It has been more than a month and there are debates and discussions about Nepotism happening even now.

The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. Taking to her Instagram account, actor Tanushree Dutta gave her reaction and uploaded a video where she talked about how the industry is, her opinion on the ongoing investigation, and how she thought after the unfortunate demise of Jiah Khan in 2013, nothing like this would ever happen again.

Talking about the investigation, Dutta said, "Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation. They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now."

Watch the full video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) onJun 23, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

Talking about her case when she talked about how she was harassed by Nana Patekar in the year 2009, she stated, "In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly."

She added, "Yet in their final report they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn't follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana's lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward. What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison."

She then said how the CBI or even the Interpol could step in if there was an underworld involvement. She said, "CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed."

Dutta also added how she thought that nothing like this would ever happen in Bollywood again after the demise of Jiah Khan in 2013. "I was really shocked and sad. I though after Jiah Khan (who died by suicide in 2013), nothing of this sort would happen in Bollywood. Sushant's story is even more heartbreaking because he had everything going for him. But he must have been in a dark place and it was probably difficult for him to see his blessings."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Coronavirus Scare: Tanushree Dutta Says She's Used To A Life Of Isolation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news