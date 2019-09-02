Tanzanian apprehended with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh at Mumbai airport

mumbai

The accused identified as Salum Mwesa Ali, who was bound for Johannesburg, was caught with 19.3 Kg drugs inside his bag

Tanzanian apprehended with drugs at the Mumbai airport. Pic credit/Hanif Patel

The Central Industrial Force (CISF) on Sunday recovered narcotics substance 'Pseudoephedrine' worth approximately Rs.30 lakh from a foreign passenger at CSMI Airport in Mumbai. The accused identified as Mr. Salum Mwesa Ali, a Tanzanian national was flying to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi by flight no. EY-205. "On September 1, 2019, at about 0019 hrs, during profiling of passengers in check-in area of Terminal -2 of CSMI Airport, Mumbai, the CISF personnel noticed suspicious behaviour of a departure passenger later identified as Mr. Salum Mwesa Ali, a Tanzanian national bound for Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi," informed CISF.

Also Read: Mumbai: City cops bust 2 'drug rackets', uncover chemist owners' role

The passenger was taken to a random checkpoint and during the screening of his bag through X-BIS machine, some suspicious images were noticed on the screen. "On physical checking, some suspicious 19.3 Kg powdery substance kept in polythene bags was recovered from the bag of the said foreign passenger. On checking with Narcotics Test Kit the powder gave a positive result for the presence of narcotics substance Pseudoephedrine," CISF added. On receiving this information, officials of NCB rushed to the spot and confirmed that the seized powder was Pseudoephedrine. The passenger along with seized 19.3 Kg Pseudoephedrine worth approximately Rs.30 lakh was handed over to NCB officials for further necessary action in the matter.

Also Read: Mumbai: Parents stressed about their son's drug-addiction, blame cops

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates