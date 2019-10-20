Tara Sutaria on Diwali plans, gadget fetish and new film Tadap

Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in the upcoming Tadap, and the actress has revealed the team will move to Mussoorie next month to shoot a major portion of the film.

"We have shot for a few days and now we are moving to Mussoorie for a month's schedule next month. We are filming most of the film over there, so I am excited about it," said Tara, while interacting with the media at a promotional event of Reliance digital store on Friday.

On working with actor Suniel Shetty's son and her debutant co-star Ahan, she said: "It's fantastic working with him."

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film "RX 100". The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Right now, before Tadap Tara is gearing up for the release of her new film, Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She said she is happy with the audience response to the music of the film.

"I am so glad that people are loving the music of the film. It's one of my most favorite Hindi music albums and all of the songs are beautiful. I can't wait to share it with everyone, so I would like to urge the audience to watch ‘Marjaavaan' on November 15," said Tara.

At the event, Tara revealed a secret about herself: She is addicted to gadgets. "Like most millennials and most people these days, I am addicted to gadgets. I can't do anything without my cell phone," she admitted.

What about her Diwali plans? "It's a wonderful festival because the whole family gets together, so like everyone else the plan is to play cards, to have fun, to be with friends and family and just enjoy it," said Tara, who made her debut earlier this year in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

