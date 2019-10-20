Tara Sutaria on Diwali plans, gadget fetish and new film Tadap
Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in the upcoming Tadap, and the actress has revealed the team will move to Mussoorie next month to shoot a major portion of the film
Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in the upcoming Tadap, and the actress has revealed the team will move to Mussoorie next month to shoot a major portion of the film.
"We have shot for a few days and now we are moving to Mussoorie for a month's schedule next month. We are filming most of the film over there, so I am excited about it," said Tara, while interacting with the media at a promotional event of Reliance digital store on Friday.
On working with actor Suniel Shetty's son and her debutant co-star Ahan, she said: "It's fantastic working with him."
Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film "RX 100". The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Right now, before Tadap Tara is gearing up for the release of her new film, Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She said she is happy with the audience response to the music of the film.
"I am so glad that people are loving the music of the film. It's one of my most favorite Hindi music albums and all of the songs are beautiful. I can't wait to share it with everyone, so I would like to urge the audience to watch ‘Marjaavaan' on November 15," said Tara.
At the event, Tara revealed a secret about herself: She is addicted to gadgets. "Like most millennials and most people these days, I am addicted to gadgets. I can't do anything without my cell phone," she admitted.
What about her Diwali plans? "It's a wonderful festival because the whole family gets together, so like everyone else the plan is to play cards, to have fun, to be with friends and family and just enjoy it," said Tara, who made her debut earlier this year in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on November 19, 1995, in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria has a twin sister Piya. The budding actress is also a trained singer and dancer. She has trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dance. Interestingly, she began to sing from a very young age. Well, many don't know that the talented Tara Sutaria has crooned tracks in the films Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David. (All photos/Instagram account)
-
From the age of five, she started learning western classical vocal music and she has been part of musical theatres like Raell Padamsee's production of the musical 'Grease', Ashwin Gidwani's production 'Blame It On Yashraj'. At age 15, she ventured into showbiz. She started her career as a video jockey in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom. This show gave the teenage actress almost instant success.
-
After Big Bada Boom, Tara Sutaria received recognition for her roles in the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Best Of Luck Nikki and Oye Jassie. Very few know that Tara Sutaria had participated in the show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and won Rs 10,000.
-
Tara Sutaria's big break on television, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, was also a Disney Channel India sitcom, which premiered from April 2012 to August 2013. The series was an Indian adaptation of the American show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The series also starred Namit Shah, Siddharth Takkar, Shivshakti Sachdev, Damman Baggan and Shruti Seth.
-
Later, Tara Sutaria bagged the role in Oye Jassie, an Indian television series, on Disney Channel India. The show premiered on October 13, 2013, which was also an Indian adaptation of the American Disney sitcom Jessie.
-
Tara Sutaria is also an opera singer and has performed on several national and international platforms. Tara has performed in London, Tokyo, Lavasa and Mumbai during her stint as a VJ. She has participated in concerts with internationally acclaimed artists like Louis Banks and has garnered praise from the audience.
-
A singer, dancer and now actress, Tara Sutaria will soon be seen on screen in Student of the Year 2 and she's quite excited about the prospect of doing a film under the Dharma Productions banner.
-
Not only this, even before the release of her Bollywood debut, Tara Sutaria has already bagged a role in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. This action-packed, high-on-drama, emotional love story set against the backdrop of Mumbai also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles.
-
Was she nervous to star alongside names who have been famous way before their debut? "There wasn't any fear in any sense at all. I think I have really been fortunate to be doing what I have done before 'Student Of the Year 2'... For most of my life, I have been performing and I have been an ambassador for Disney. I have been a part of this line of work for a while," she said in a recent interview.
-
Does she agree that the acting profession comes with a lot of insecurities? "It is very easy to feel insecure and it is very normal and natural, especially in our line of work where everything depends on how you look and behave. One is constantly under the scanner, and it's very easy to feel that. I feel like I am accustomed to all of these things, so I don't think it is something new for me. I am trying to take in every moment as possible... So, many firsts going on for us that there is no time to focus on the insecurities," she said.
-
Tara Sutaria was rumoured to be dating late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra. She used to post several pictures of herself with Rohan Mehra on her Instagram account.
-
Tara Sutaria and Rohan Mehra seemed to enjoy each other's company and were often been spotted in public, sparking speculations that they might be more than just friends. But the two did not hide their fondness for each other. Their social media accounts were full of their lovey-dovey pictures.
-
However, things have apparently gone sour between Rohan Mehra and Tara Sutaria. Link-up rumours are a part and parcel of being under the spotlight. It has been no different for Tara, who is currently rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra.
-
But Tara Sutaria does not mind vigilance on her private life. Instead, she finds it flattering that people want to know about her. "We were completely expecting this to be a part of our journey. We have just begun... it is very new for us. But I think sometimes it is fun to read these things... It's flattering in a way that people care and want to know about us. I don't think you need to tackle it. I think your work will speak and this will always happen... I think we (Ananya and Tara) are ready for that," said Tara.
-
Tara, who has been associated with showbiz for a while, feels she is lucky to have more films on her lap even before her maiden movie released. After Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria will be seen in RX 100 remake, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.
-
"I have just finished shooting for 'Marjaavaan' and I will start working on 'RX 100' remake. It rarely happens to any newcomer that she gets a chance to work in three films in a year. My second film got over even before the release of my debut. When I gave an audition for 'Student Of The Year 2', I did not even think that I will get another film offer so soon. So for me, it is surreal," she said.
-
While many know that Hollywood superstar Will Smith has a cameo in Student Of The Year 2, Tara recently revealed that she had a chance to work with the superstar, even before she signed up for SOTY2. "I auditioned for Aladdin and I was supposed to play the character of Jasmine in that. I went to London and did a workshop with the director. They wanted to find the right boy as well because the chemistry was also important. But then, it did not work out. It is so ironic that I did not do that film but then he came on board and we ended up doing this one. It was really fun," Tara said.
-
As Student Of The Year 2 is all set to hit theatres on May 10, Tara Sutaria is expecting "honest" reviews over "just good words". "For me, it is better to know where I am falling short as an actor. Let the criticism come and I hope to take them in the best way possible," she said.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Tara Sutaria for Student Of The Year 2!
23-year-old Tara Sutaria is all set to make her Bollywood debut as an actress with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. A singer, dancer and actress with an impressive following on Instagram, Tara is definitely someone to watch out for, and these images are proof!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's when Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss contestants