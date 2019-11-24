Tara Sutaria posts a hilarious video on her Instagram account and you shouldn't miss it

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday made their big Bollywood debut this year with Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff. The film may have received mixed reactions from the critics and the audiences, but both Sutaria and Panday became stars post the release and now are doing one film after another.

In a video posted by Sutaria, she tagged her co-stars from her debut film and the video will make you laugh till the very end. She captioned it- Kripya dhyaan Dein... Remember this?

We won't spoil the fun for you, have a look at the video right here:

Commenting on it, Panday wrote- Little late for promoting the film I feel..missing this!! And reply to my Whatsapp bro.

Tiger Shroff is yet to comment on the video and we are waiting for the same. Coming to the trio's work front, let's talk about Shroff first, he's gearing up for Baaghi 3 after the blockbuster success of War. Reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor, the film is all set to release on March 6, 2020. He also has the remake of Rambo coming up with Siddharth Anand, opening in the cinema halls on October 2.

Panday has two films coming up, the first one being Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on December 6, followed by Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, coming out on June 12, 2020. Sutaria is fresh off the success of Marjaavaan and will now be seen with Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty in a film called Tadap, a remake of the South hit, RX100.

