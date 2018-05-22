Tara Sutaria to star in Arjun Reddy Hindi remake?

Buzz is Tara Sutaria, who makes her debut in Karan Johar's production, Student Of The Year 2, has already bagged her second film



Tara Sutaria

Buzz is Tara Sutaria, who makes her debut in Karan Johar's production, Student Of The Year 2, has already bagged her second film. It is said that the former VJ has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy (2017), starring Shahid Kapoor. There had been tattle that the makers were keen on a new face.

Tiger Shroff was announced as the male lead of the film, but there was immense curiosity about who the two leading ladies' would be, until Karan Johara announced Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as his picks for the sequel. While Ananya Panday is senior actor Chunky Panday's daughter and has always been in the social circuits, Tara Sutaria is a newcomer.

Tara is reportedly said to be seeing Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. While most stars prefer to keep their relationships a secret, these youngsters seem to be quite open about their fondness for each other with their social media accounts choc-a-bloc with lovey-dovey pictures. It is said that they have been together for over a year. Student of The Year 2 releases on November 23, 2018.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria spotted on the sets of Student Of The Year 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates