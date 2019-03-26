Tara Sutaria to star opposite Ahan Shetty in RX 100 Hindi remake

bollywood

Ahan Shetty has been training heavily in action sequences for the movie. After the confirmation coming from Tara Sutaria, the team is now ready to kick-start the project

Tara Sutaria. Picture courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account

Acclaimed Director Milan Luthria who's Dirty picture got popular actress Vidya Balan a national award now has Tara Sutaria on board for his next film. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon. The production house (NGE) had earlier announced the launch of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood in the remake of the Telugu cult movie RX100 which has essentially broken all records.

Ahan has been training heavily in action for the movie and after confirming Tara now, the team is ready to kick-start. Sajid Nadiadwala shares, "We have found our leading lady and I must say Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see. We shall begin shooting from June."

According to the makers, Ahan and Tara will create magic on the big screen since it's a fresh pairing and also as performers they are both raw & ready. This compulsive pair of Ahan and Tara leaves us wanting to know more.

Talking to the man who beholds the ship, Milan Luthria unfolds, "The plot of the film is very intriguing, a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now."

Milan Luthria along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie. Currently, the team is in search for the movie's title. The film produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & presented by Fox Star Studios will go on floors by June 2019.

