Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani's picture with her daughter will make you smile

Disha Vaknani became a household name with her character Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the audience in awe with her brilliant acting chops, gaining a massive fan following. However, the actress took maternity leave in September 2017, and ever since then, Disha hasn't returned. While the show is still fetching great TRPs, the return of Disha Vakani remains the big question. We saw a glimpse of her during the Navratri episode, but we are yet to see her making a comeback.

Recently, a fan page of Disha shared pictures of the television actress with her cute-little daughter Stuti. The pictures were clicked during a family function. Disha was dressed in a traditional outfit, while her daughter looked absolutely adorable in a blue jacket. Take a look at the pictures:

In another set of pictures shared by the fan club, we can see her enjoying with her family members. Netizens showered their love on the pictures, with the majority of them requesting her to come back in the comedy show.

Disha Vakani started her acting career with Gujarati plays. She even did a few films, but the actress gained popularity after her stint as Daya ben. She tied the knot with chartered accountant Mayur Padia in Mumbai in 2016. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in 2017. The actress has been on maternity leave since then.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which began its journey in 2008 is one of India's longest-running sitcoms. It airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV.

