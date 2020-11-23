Tarun Gogoi, former Assam chief minister, passes away in Guwahati

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati on Monday due to post-COVID-19 complications besides multi-organ failure.

The former Union Minister and sitting member of Assam assembly is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the US.

Announcing Gogoi's death, Sarma told the media that the former Chief Minister's body would be kept at the famous Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday night. The cremation will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday with full state honours after consultation with his family.

Following post-COVID-19 complications, the 86-year-old veteran politician, who was on Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV) since he was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 and he was put under invasive ventilation.

On Saturday, Sarma had said that Gogoi was facing problems in breathing and then the doctors had started an intubation ventilator, which is machine driven ventilation.

Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from the COVID-19 infection and other post-recovery complications after more than 60 days. He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable.

The octogenarian Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence.

Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

Gogoi represented the Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district.

Paying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tarun Gogoi was a popular leader and a veteran administrator. “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

