Tarun Gogoi: Will court arrest if Citizenship Bill is not withdrawn

The Bill will not only affect Assam, but also threaten the entire country's unity and culture, Tarun Gogoi claimed

Tarun Gogoi. Pic/PTI

A day after protests were banned in parts of Guwahati, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said he would violate the prohibitory order and court arrest if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was not withdrawn by the Centre. Addressing a press meet, Gogoi added that if protests continue, youths are likely to get attracted towards insurgency.

"I will violate (Section) 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) if you (Centre) do not withdraw the Bill. I will lead people and shout slogans. I will go to jail — a jail bharo (movement)," he asserted.

The Bill will not only affect Assam, but also threaten the entire country's unity and culture, Gogoi claimed. By completely prohibiting all sorts of protests, the BJP-led government is curtailing the democratic rights of people and running the state in an autocratic manner, the senior Congress leader said.

