Tarun Khanna goes bald for Porus

Tarun Khanna

Tarun Khanna, who is portraying Chanakya in Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show 'Porus' recently gave his fans one more chance to admire him. The actor who is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character decided to go bald! Yes, that's right… where an actor has an option of using prosthetics, Tarun preferred to shave his head for a more authentic look and bring the character to life.

The actor who is playing a Brahmin got rid of his hair and shaved them all. He believes this could save his time for makeup and he can give more time to his character. Tarun finds the role of Chanakya to be very challenging which is why he wants to give his best. He hopes to present the character in a totally different avatar and his efforts are directed towards bringing a real Chanakya to life on screen.

Tarun Khanna says, "Chanakya is the most challenging role of my career so far. Now that I have this role, I want to excel in it. I wanted to get bald before commencing the shoot but since I had other commitments I couldn't do it. The only time I have gone bald is during my mundan ceremony in my childhood. I am sure this will help me give more time for my character."

