Tarun Poddar's e-School by Foxhog Academy is all set to re-open all CBSE Schools in India Virtually

USA Based Venture Capital firm FoxhogVentures Corp. is all set to be the market leader in Indian edtech industry. What Foxhog academy is getting on the platter of education and technology which others are not able to ,this is not the question. The brainchild which is Fox hog academy an e platform by Tarun Poddar has exclusive Real time capabilities to show to the students and learners the new way of teaching during the time of Covid 19,where students want to learn using the real platform of e classes where they can experience not using recorded version but experiential learning activity. Edtech is defined as more exclusive and vast visualisation of IT tools using with real time experiences. During the crisis ,where the parents are worried for attendances and learning capacity in various field of learning, students using the same platform can join the different structures.

Today's classrooms have moved beyond the clunky desktop computers that were once the norm and are now tech-infused with tablets, interactive online courses and even robots that can take notes and record lectures for students who are ill.

The influx of teaching and learning various styled of group activity can enhance the learners into fun filled technology experiences which may lead for variations in structural data. Although we might think of education as a one-room, red-brick schoolhouse, it has evolved and grown into a globe-spanning industry poised for rapid growth.

Through the last decade, there was plenty of hype surrounding online learning, from early predictions that half of high school courses would be taught online by 2019 to declaring 2012 the "year of the MOOC" (massive open online course). However, after trudging through the "trough of disillusionment," it's arguable that online learning is experiencing a renaissance, and recent investment activity certainly backs this up. What list of emerging technologies would be complete without mentioning blockchain technology? There has also been a proliferation of companies with blockchain-based solutions for the education space, primarily utilizing the immutability of blockchain to secure and verify degrees and credentials.The company has recently launched it's various satellite courses in India in the field of Artificial intelligence, Robotics, VLSI, Embedded systems and all other electronics and computer technology courses and had setup the most advanced Virtual lab with NIT DELHI alumni.

Foxhog ventures has made some great investment in Past few months in India in the field of personal care, agriculture, electronics, education, fashion and lifestyle and with this edtech company Foxhog plans to rule edtech industry with it's satellite courses inspite of recorded courses like any other edtech company.

Managing Partner Tarun Poddar Says " We have introduced various online diploma courses in partnership with some of our tech and knowledge partner and also launching satellite School which will provide a live school program virtually and all the schools in india will be reopened virtually which all are closed and effected by COVID 19.

The Live School program will be a game changer for Indian market that will help to reopen all the schools and will make them stable financially too. Foxhog academy is not striking towards the Indian market but soon after this it will certainly working towards international universities to deliver the best technology services to the students to learn more and real time machine learning and data structuring. As said ,Data is the heart of each organisation and with structuring data no one can start any campaign using AI and augmented reality. Data which defines the great deal between the markets and their demographic conditions, here the company is pushing and helping students to learn with available capacities to hosting new demands ,that's how they are successful and climbing the new heights of new way of learning.

Foxhog aims to provide creative solutions to complex business problems in times of growth, transition, or distress. Whether the solutions require valuations, disposition services, capital infusions, or operational expertise. Foxhog stands ready to provide pragmatic and reliable support to management, owners, lenders, and their professionals. We Dream to build a world in which everyone attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation.

Foxhog's philosophy is simple – identify the issues, provide reliable assessments, devise practical solutions, and achieve our clients' goals.

