Tata doctors to organise screening for oral cancer patients at Kumbh Mela

Millions throng to Uttar Pradesh to participate in the Kumbh Mela. Pic for representation/AFP

While people across the globe are flocking to Uttar Pradesh to participate in the Kumbh Mela that starts next week, several oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital have taken up the initiative to examine devotees at one of the biggest human gatherings for oral cancer. They've tied up with the UP government for the project, hoping to set a record for the world's biggest scanning of devotees for oral cancer.

Professor Pankaj Chaturvedi, who is and head and neck cancer surgeon and deputy director of the Tata Memorial Centre, is spearheading the team of experts, with whom he reached the Mela on Sunday. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "We would start the screening from Wednesday, and are expecting a crowd of 30 million in the next 45 days."

Along with screening for oral cancer, the medical experts would also supervise a tobacco control programme at the Mela. Joining the Tata Memorial Hospital are its sister branches, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Varanasi and the Kamala Nehru Hospital in Allahabad. All the screening activities would be supervised by the health department of the UP government.

