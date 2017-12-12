Tayyip Erdogan: US now complicit in Jerusalem bloodshed

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States' decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital had made Washington complicit in violence

His comments on the US move have strained fragile relations between Turkey and Israel, which only restored ties last year following a six-year diplomatic rift. Erdogan, a frequent critic of Israel, has said the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump will spark violence in the region.



Tayyip Erdogan Pic/AFP

"The ones who made Jerusalem a dungeon for Muslims and members of other religions will never be able to clean the blood from their hands," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara. "With their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the United States has become a partner in this bloodshed," he said, adding he did not consider Trump's decision binding.

