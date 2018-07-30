TB patients can utilise incentives in hospitals via their relatives

As per the rules, if the patient does not own a bank account in order for transferring money for foodstuffs, the incentive would be given to a relative of the person with a signed undertaking.

Representational Pic

Apparently, the state government does not trust spouses of patients who suffer from tuberculosis, with their monthly incentive of Rs 500 for the duration of the treatment.

As per the rules, if the patient does not own a bank account in order for transferring money for foodstuffs, the incentive would be given to a relative of the person with a signed undertaking.

The central government, in its 2017-18 budget speech declared that under (Direct Benefit Transfer) DBT scheme, TB patients would receive an incentive of Rs 500 per month while undergoing treatment. However, this facility is available only to those patients who have an Aadhar card-linked bank account connected to Nikshay portal. These patients must be linked with the DBT scheme.

Sadly, as most TB patients come from a humbling background, they do not have bank accounts. Hence the scheme too is not properly implemented. Thus, in the first quarter of the year, only 14 of the registered patients have been procured the benefits of the incentives.

In the wake of the incident, the government has come up with a proposal that those relatives of the patients who have bank account can avail of the incentives given to the patients.

"Without a bank account, we can't provide incentives to the patients while they undergo the treatment. This has become a huge problem, so as per the new rules, any relative with the approval of the patient utilise the incentive," said city TB officer Dr Daksha Shah.

