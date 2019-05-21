TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2019: Tripura 12th Science Result 2019 at tripraresults.nic.in

results

The TBSE 12th Science result 2019 will be declared online on the official website tripraresults.nic.in. To access the Tripura Board 12th Science result 2019, students can also check Jagran Josh

Representational picture

Tripura Board 12th Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will release the TBSE 12th Science result 2019 online on the official website tripraresults.nic.in. To access the Tripura Board 12th Science result 2019, students can also check Jagran Josh. TBSE will also announce the results for Tripura Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams. The date of announcement of TBSE Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019 is also likely to be notified soon by the Tripura Board soon through an official notification.

Steps to check Tripura Board 12th Result 2019

Check tripraresults.nic.in or tripura12.jagranjosh.com

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other critical information

Submit the information after cross verifying all the details

Take a printout of Tripura Board 12th Result 2019 for future reference

After the TBSE HS Result 2019, Class 12 students will receive the TBSE Higher Secondary Exam Result 2019. The TBSE Higher Secondary Exam Result 2019 will play a critical role in deciding the future of students. Established in the year 1976, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is a state-level school board which is commonly known also by its acronym TBSE. Prior to the formation of TBSE, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education held jurisdiction over all the High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools operating in the state of Tripura. The WBBSE also use to conduct the annual board examinations in the state i.e. High School and Higher Secondary School Examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates