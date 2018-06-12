TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: Tripura Board 10th Results 2018 declared at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the TBSE 10th Result 2018 on Tripura Board official site at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the TBSE 10th Result 2018 today (June 12) at 9.30 am on Tripura Board of Secondary Education official site at tripuraresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on tripura10.jagranjosh.com. After the official announcement, the students will be able to access their Tripura 10th Result 2018 online on the official website. Hence it would be feasible for students to check their results on the steps given below

>> Click on the website - tripura10.jagranjosh.com

>> Find the form at the top of the page / Click on the direct link to result checking page

>> Enter your roll number, date of birth and other important details and cross check

>> Submit all the details

>> Once your TBSE 10th Result 2018 is displayed on the screen, check and take a printout of the online scorecard.

The TBSE 10th Result 2018 will be announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. It is important that we get a brief insight into the history of this board. Before the Tripura Board came into force in 1976, it had been the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education that reserved the rights to grant affiliation to High and Higher Secondary Schools of Tripura. The students of the state of Tripura took Higher Secondary Examinations and School Final under the regulation of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.