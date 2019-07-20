Teach the young it's not okay to attack officers

opinion

This paper's report about how three boys assaulted a traffic constable and kidnapped him, bundling him into their car, has highlighted the tendency to take on authorities and show scant respect for government servants and the law. Recently, we had the example of Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and supporters smearing mud on a deputy engineer of the NHAI over the pothole issue. Though Rane and Co. have been remanded in judicial custody, it shows the audacity with which people are starting to assault and take on the law.

In the drunk boys episode, three young men who seemed to be drunk created a commotion in Chembur. They seemed to have fallen asleep inside a car. When a constable went to check they argued with him, said a report in this paper. Then, when he sat in the car according to the rules, they 'kidnapped' him and started driving away. They were nabbed.

It is shocking that these young men thought nothing about driving away with a law enforcement officer in the car. It was also a dangerous, reckless act considering that they were drunk and desperate to get away. It could have resulted in a fatal accident. Fortunately though, the car was stopped and the drunk men were caught.

They will now have to answer not just about drunk driving but the serious charges about assaulting a constable. While there can be debate and back 'n' forth if people are caught by on-duty police for whatever reason, there has to be awareness that one cannot use violence on an officer or government servant. From bashing women traffic cops, to trying to run over cops on nakabandi, the assaults have been brazen and lethal. Teach the young respect for authority and wisdom in talking about a situation, discussion about a problem. These actions need the strictest punishment to set an example for others who must learn it is not okay to attack officers.

